FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

FedEx has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $276.60. 13,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.61 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.