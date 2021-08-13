FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $31,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $276.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.61 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

