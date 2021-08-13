Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Increased to £118 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG opened at £103.40 ($135.09) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 7,058 ($92.21) and a 52 week high of £105.49 ($137.82). The company has a market cap of £22.99 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £100.74.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.