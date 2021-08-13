Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $380.63 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.