Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Lifted by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,711. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47.

