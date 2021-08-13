Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$64.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$64.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FRRPF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.