Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$64.50

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$64.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Shares of FRRPF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.