Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.76. The company had a trading volume of 626,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.80. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

