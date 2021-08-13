Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FSZ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.51. 389,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,134. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 97.50. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

