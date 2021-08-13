Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Trading Down 3.2%

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.66. 187,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 226,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.80.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.