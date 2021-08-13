Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 224,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,416. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

