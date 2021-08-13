Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

