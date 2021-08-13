Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

