FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

FIGS opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

