FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $38.58. FIGS shares last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 27,259 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.