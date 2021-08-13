Filecoin Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and $753.34 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.50 or 0.00156055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00139953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.53 or 1.00002205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.00860410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.06 or 0.07025754 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 96,063,712 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

