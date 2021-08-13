Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 97.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

FOA opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

