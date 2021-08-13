Financial Analysis: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) versus Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Royale Energy alerts:

This table compares Royale Energy and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.63 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.17

Royale Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Royale Energy and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Royale Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H. Hosmer and Donald H. Hosmer in October 1986 and is headquartered in El Cajon, CA.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.