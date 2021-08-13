Financial Analysis: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.43 -$1.28 billion $0.41 33.15 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -5.16

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ford Motor and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 2 4 10 0 2.50 Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $14.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $13.89, indicating a potential upside of 158.64%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11% Lordstown Motors N/A -49.53% -31.46%

Summary

Ford Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

