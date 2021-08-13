Financial Comparison: Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) vs. Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cairn Energy has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auto Trader Group and Cairn Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 1 5 5 0 2.36 Cairn Energy 1 4 5 0 2.40

Cairn Energy has a consensus target price of $4.16, suggesting a potential downside of 16.97%. Given Cairn Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cairn Energy is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Cairn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Cairn Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Cairn Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $343.81 million 24.75 $167.20 million $0.04 55.25 Cairn Energy $394.70 million 3.17 -$393.80 million ($0.40) -12.53

Auto Trader Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cairn Energy. Cairn Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Trader Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Cairn Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea. The International segment consists of all other regions where the firm currently holds exploration licenses such as Mexico, Ireland, Western Sahara, and the Mediterranean. The company was founded by William Benjamin Bowring Gammell in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

