Financial Contrast: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cass Information Systems and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 4 7 1 2.75

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $85.82, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.38 $25.18 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.87 $8.83 million $1.22 56.78

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthEquity.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.71% 10.18% 1.21% HealthEquity 0.60% 5.95% 3.15%

Summary

HealthEquity beats Cass Information Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

