Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $905.36

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 905.36 ($11.83) and traded as high as GBX 924.40 ($12.08). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 919 ($12.01), with a volume of 340,007 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 905.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

