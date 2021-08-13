Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNWD stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.