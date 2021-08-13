Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$16.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE FC traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.09. The firm has a market cap of C$477.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,800. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,875. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $234,243.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

