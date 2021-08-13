First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FA stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $23.91. 6,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,931. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.