First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,415 ($31.55). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 12,086 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,202.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.