First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $152.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $161.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

