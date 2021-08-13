First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of First Hawaiian worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

