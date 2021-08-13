First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,870 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Republic Bank worth $134,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 187.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $198.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

