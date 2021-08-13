First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises approximately 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 3.59% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $202,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.24. 49,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,842. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93.

