First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,773. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33.

