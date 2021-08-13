First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 22,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 22,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65.

