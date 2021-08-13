First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.