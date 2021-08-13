First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 330,129 shares.The stock last traded at $241.23 and had previously closed at $241.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

