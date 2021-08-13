First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 707.7% in July

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 707.7% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,483,000.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.