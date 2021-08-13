First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,865 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.97. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

