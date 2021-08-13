First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 103,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,294. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 719.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

