First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 97.9% in July

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FYX traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 175,206 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.