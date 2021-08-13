First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 569.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,138.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

