First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 15,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

