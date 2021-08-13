First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Buys $53,850.00 in Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christy Dipietro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of First United stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

Shares of FUNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 8,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,757. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First United by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First United by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First United by 17.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

