Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.88.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $192.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71. Five9 has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

