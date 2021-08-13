Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Raised by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

FIVN opened at $192.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.