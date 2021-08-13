Fivebalance Market Cap Tops $107,071.27 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $107,071.27 and approximately $2,050.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.00887619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,096,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,297,078 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

