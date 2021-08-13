Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 26,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

