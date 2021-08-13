FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.64.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.