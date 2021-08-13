FLETA Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and $1.38 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.32 or 0.00890701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00106160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

