Float Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,878.00 (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.60 million and approximately $103,878.00 worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $153.31 or 0.00329667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00139994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.86 or 1.00117176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00853705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,463 coins and its circulating supply is 108,292 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

