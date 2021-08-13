Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $23.24 or 0.00048842 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $146.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00140566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.99 or 0.99964599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00859013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

