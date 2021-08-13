Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $23.41. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 17,874 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.