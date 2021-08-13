Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLUIF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$40.35 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

